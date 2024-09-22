Margot Robbie is rocking her pregnancy era as she drops some chic fashion statements. Her spottings inspire all the would-be-mothers to look even more gorgeous and stylish. She made her red carpet appearance a few days back at her husband Tom Ackerly’s production project. It was elegant, but the color choice was not too flattering for the actress, whereas the latest look that we have brought to you makes the Barbie star look ultra chic. Keep scrolling for more.

In July, Margot was spotted at the Wimbledon tennis champions wearing a cute white polka-dot dress, debuting her baby bump at a public event for the first time. As per reports, the polka dots on the Barbie star’s dress were snaps that helped the person wearing it adjust the attire to their comfort. It makes the asymmetric outfit by Alaïa a top choice for maternity wear. Margot’s fashion sense has always been mindblowing, and it is obvious that she would set a trend with her pregnancy looks, too.

The latest pictures of Margot Robbie have gone viral on social media platform X, and a fan page called Margot Robbie Daily posted them. In the photo, the Barbie star wore a powder blue colored bodycon dress going up to her ankle. The outfit had a high neck feature and comfortably fitted the actress and her adorable baby bump.

Margot Robbie sported an oversized long coat in the color black over her blue outfit. She looked extremely classy and gorgeous in that attire. For footwear, the would-be-mom went for an open-toed heel in black. She accessorized her outfit with just a black purse and nothing else. Her makeup was also very clean, and it perfectly complimented her OOTD. For the face, she sported a dewey foundation base and peach blush. Robbie completed the makeup with beautiful brown-colored lipstick.

Her medium-length blonde hair was parted in the middle and was kept down casually, with them flying across her face at times due to the wind. According to L’essence Studios, she was at the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California. Check out the pictures here.

On the professional front, Margot has A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in the pipeline, which is currently in the filming stage.

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

