Isha Koppikar parted ways with her husband, Timmy Narang, in November 2023. A year after her divorce, the actress has opened up about what went wrong in her marriage. Though the couple divorced on amicable terms, Isha revealed that her husband made the decision first.

The Don actress married Timmy, a restaurateur, in 2009. The ex-couple has a 10-year-old daughter together. Isha said they drifted apart over the years, leading to their separation.

Isha Kop[ikar Reveals She and Her Husband Timmy Narang had Drifted Apart before the Divorce

Isha Koppikar recently sat for an interview with the Bombay Times, where she talked about the troubles in her marriage. Citing the reason behind her divorce, the actress said she could not point out a single thing that led to her marriage getting crumbled; however, she and her husband had drifted apart.

“I really cannot pinpoint what went wrong…We just kind of drifted apart.” Isha added that Timmy took the call to part ways. “He said, ‘This is not working out.’ And I said, ‘Okay, fine.’” The 48-year-old star also discussed how difficult it was for her to go through that phase.

“It was very tough for me. I wanted some answers, which I got from the universe. I’m very spiritual. What’s the point of being together and then bickering and fighting constantly? After all, when something stagnates, it stinks… even water,” she added.

Isha Says Timmy Irresponsibly Announced Divorce News to Their Daughter

Talking about how she managed to tell the news to her daughter Rianna, Isha said she wanted to do it gradually, but Timmy went ahead and told her about the divorce right away. “It was irresponsible of him because I wanted Rianna to accept it slowly.”

“I wanted to bring it up with her differently, but he spoke about it before that. He later agreed that it was a blunder and apologized,” Isha concluded. The actress reportedly first met Timmy at a gym. The pair had known each other for three years before they began dating and eventually married in November 2009.

Isha and Timmy welcomed Rianna in July 2014. On the work front, Isha was last seen in the Tamil film Ayalaan earlier this year. In Bollywood, she is known for her performances in movies like Krishna Cottage, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, 36 China Town, Don, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, and Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi.

