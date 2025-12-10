Dhurandhar has now become a beast and won’t be slowing down anytime soon. After a strong opening weekend, the film is now performing on its merit and is spitting fire at the worldwide box office. Both in India and overseas, it is performing brilliantly, and speaking about the recent development, it entered the 200 crore club like a cakewalk. In the meantime, it has emerged as Ranveer Singh’s 5th highest-grossing film. Keep reading to know where it stands after day 5!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

In India, the magnum opus stunned everyone by exceeding the Monday collection, raking in 33.74 crore gross. Internationally, it scored around 8 crore gross. Overall, it had a strong day, bringing in 41.74 crore gross on its first Wednesday. Compared to day 4’s 35.67 crores, it jumped by 17.01% yesterday.

Speaking about the total collection, Dhurandhar has earned 188.09 crore gross (159.04 crore net) in India. Overseas, it has earned an estimated 50 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 5-day worldwide box office collection stands at 238.09 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 159.4 crores

India gross – 188.09 crores

Overseas gross – 50 crores

Worldwide gross – 238.09 crores

Becomes Ranveer Singh’s 5th highest-grossing film globally

With 238.09 crores coming in the first five days, Dhurandhar has comfortably gone past the lifetime collection of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (218.07 crores) and Gully Boy (235.47 crores) to become Ranveer Singh’s 5th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Considering the momentum, the magnum opus is poised to become the actor’s highest-grossing film ever, surpassing Padmaavat (560 crores).

Take a look at Ranveer’s top 5 highest-grossing films globally (gross collection):

Padmaavat – 560 crores Simmba – 393.01 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 348.89 crores Bajirao Mastani – 367 crores Dhurandhar – 238.09 crores (5 days)

