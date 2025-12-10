Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is maintaining its pace on weekdays of the second week despite a strong run of Dhurandhar. Yesterday, on day 12, the film benefited from discounted ticket rates (Blockbuster Tuesday), which helped it score better than on day 11. In the meantime, it has almost reached the milestone of 150 crores at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Tere Ishk Mein earn at the worldwide box office in 12 days?

During the second week, the Bollywood romantic drama is playing in significantly less number of shows as compared to the opening week. Still, it is scoring well during weekdays. As per the latest collection update, it scored 2.68 crores in India on day 12. Compared to day 11’s 2.43 crores, it jumped by 10.28%. Overall, it has earned 107.62 crore net (Hindi+Tamil) at the Indian box office, which equals 126.99 crore gross.

Overseas, Tere Ishk Mein has turned out to be a decent affair with its earnings standing at 22.11 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 12-day worldwide box office collection stands at 149.1 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 107.62 crores

India gross – 126.99 crores

Overseas gross – 22.11 crores

Worldwide gross – 149.1 crores

All set to become Dhanush’s highest-grossing film

Tere Ishk Mein is already Dhanush’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally, and now, it is just a few crores away from his top grosser. Currently, Raayan is Dhanush’s highest-grossing film with a collection of 155.35 crore gross. The difference between Raayan and his latest release is just 6.25 crores. So, during the third weekend, the romantic drama is all set to become the actor’s highest-grossing film.

Take a look at Dhanush’s top grossers globally:

Raayan – 155.35 crores Tere Ishk Mein – 149.1 crores (12 days) Kuberaa – 138.86 crores Vaathi – 118.2 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 112.5 crores

