Coming back after Uri: The Surgical Strike, director Aditya Dhar has dropped another cinematic bomb with Dhurandhar, and its impact is clearly evident at the Indian box office. While the opening weekend was solid, the performance on weekdays has been more impressive, and even today, on day 7, the film is going to bring in rocking numbers. In advance booking itself, it has sold close to 2 lakh tickets before the first show started. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The magnum opus did grab the attention with its powerful teaser and trailer, but it’s the strong word of mouth that has moved the needle on the ground level. In the initial phase of pre-sales, an underwhelming response was observed. When the film arrived in theaters, the perception completely changed. The audience feedback on social media platforms and on the ground has created a sense of urgency to watch it on the big screen. This is the reason why the footfall on weekdays has been impressive so far. Even today, the response is going to be huge.

Dhurandhar earns close to 5 crore gross through day 7 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update, Dhurandhar sold 1.98 lakh tickets for day 7, which is a solid number. In terms of collection, the film grossed 4.98 crores on day 7 through pre-sales at the Indian box office. Compared to yesterday’s 5.49 crore gross, the drop is just 9.28%.

Out of 1.98 lakh tickets, Dhurandhar has sold 94.4K tickets in national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). It includes a sale of 44.2K tickets in PVR. Inox witnessed a sale of 29.1K tickets. Cinepolis sold 21.1K tickets in advance for today.

Dhurandhar is ready for another blast at the Indian box office

It’s the last day of the opening week, and Dhurandhar is going to conclude the week with a bang. With pre-sales worth 4.98 crore gross and an expected huge turnout of audiences through over-the-counter ticket sales, the film aims to score 25 crore net or more today. If it happens, the opening week collection at the Indian box office will comfortably go past the 210 crore net mark.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Mohanlal Closes 2025 With A Record-Breaking 550 Crore+ Global Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News