After going through a disappointing phase, Ranveer Singh has made a grand comeback in the post-COVID era. Yes, he tasted success with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, but it wasn’t a big one. With Dhurandhar, he is ready to deliver a big hit at the Indian box office, thus marking his true comeback. In the meantime, the film scored a century in the first three days, thus helping the actor witness a hike in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh enjoys a hike of 100 points, set to overtake Prabhas

With Dhurandhar entering the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Ranveer Singh has been credited with 100 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking. This increment didn’t change his position but tied his score with Prabhas. Currently, the actor is in 9th position with 1100 points. Prabhas is in the 8th position with 1100 points.

Despite equal points, Prabhas has been placed above Ranveer because he has one 500 crore net grosser (Baahubali 2), while the latter has no 500 crore net grosser. Very soon, Dhurandhar will enter the 200 crore club, thus crediting Ranveer 100 more points and helping him to overtake Prabhas and secure the 8th position.

After surpassing the Baahubali actor, Ranveer Singh will go a long way as his latest release is in a rampage mode and is expected to make blockbuster earnings in the long run.

Here’s the breakdown of Ranveer’s 1100 points:

6 films in the 100 crore club (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, 83, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Dhurandhar) = 600 points

1 film in the 200 crore club (Simmba) = 200 points

1 film in the 300 crore club (Padmaavat) = 300 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

