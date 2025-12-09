Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is performing brilliantly globally. Surprisingly, the film is making more moolah in the overseas market than in India, and overall, it has managed to comfortably cross its first major milestone at the worldwide box office. Not only that, but it is also on track to become a clean success through domestic earnings. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?

After a strong start, the Mollywood neo-noir crime thriller has entered weekdays with a good hold. In India, it scored 2.9 crores on its first Monday, day 4. Compared to the opening day of 5 crores, it displayed a drop of 42%. Overall, it has earned 19.4 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 22.89 crore gross in India.

Overseas, Kalamkaval is going strong, and so far, it has earned an estimated 29.3 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 4-day collection at the worldwide box office stands at 52.19 crore gross, thus crossing its first major milestone.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 19.4 crores

India gross – 22.89 crores

Overseas gross – 29.3 crores

Worldwide gross – 52.19 crores

With over 50 crores coming in the first four days, Kalamkaval has made history for Mammootty by giving him his fastest half-century globally.

Needs less than 10 crores to enter the safe zone

Reportedly, the crime thriller was made on a budget of 29 crores. Against this, it must earn 29 crore net in India to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Considering the current pace and positive word of mouth, the film will easily surpass its target collection and generate profits in the long run, ultimately emerging as a success.

As of now, the Mammootty starrer has recovered 66.89% of its budget, which is a good pace for a neo-noir crime thriller.

