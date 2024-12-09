During the filming of Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu battled a serious illness but still managed to promote Shakuntalam and Khushi despite great difficulty. At one point, she even considered taking a complete break from acting to focus on her health. However, thanks to the encouragement of directors Raj and DK, she returned to work on Citadel: Honey Bunny, demonstrating immense resilience.

Samantha has yet to take on any new commitments, but she announced Maa Inti Bangaram, her home production project. The cast, crew, and technical team details remain under wraps.

Producer Bellamkonda Suresh recently shared some lesser-known facts about helping Samantha during a challenging phase in her career. He revealed that during Alludu Srinu, Samantha was diagnosed with a skin condition.

Despite the possibility of a quick recovery, Bellamkonda Suresh supported her financially, providing lakhs of rupees, arranging a one-bedroom apartment near Park Hyatt, and ensuring she had transportation. Samantha still holds deep gratitude for his support and maintains a warm relationship with his family.

However, her more recent health struggles have been unrelated and more serious. Despite facing immense challenges, she continued working with top stars in demanding roles. Her hard work on Citadel: Honey Bunny, including months of fight training and performing risky stunts, earned her respect, though the show didn’t achieve the blockbuster success of The Family Man, leaving fans somewhat disappointed.

Currently, Samantha is working on Rakkh Brahmand, a project by the creators of Tumbbad, sparking anticipation among her fans, who eagerly await her next big hit. The actress will surely be coming up with a series of films soon. As of now, she is yet to sign her next biggie. The complete details on the same will be out more quickly.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Fahadh Faasil Did Not Dub His Malayalam Role In Pushpa 2, Leaving Fans Disappointed Over His Limited Screen Presence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News