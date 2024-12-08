The Mollywood Prince, Dulquer Salmaan, is all set for his next big project. According to reports by OTT Play, the movie is tentatively titled DQ 40. Following the success of his recent film, Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri, Dulquer is ready to explore new horizons. This time, he is reportedly stepping into the fantasy-action genre with a bold and ambitious film. Although the makers are keeping the details under wraps, the buzz among fans is steadily growing.

A Prestigious Production Collaboration

As per OTT Play reports, Dulquer Salmaan recently shared exciting news about his upcoming collaboration with Nahas Hidayath, the director of RDX. The actor revealed that the project, slated for release in 2025, will be produced by the prestigious Vyjayanthi Movies production banner. While the title of the film has yet to be disclosed, it is expected to be made on a grand scale and promises to be a high-budget venture.

Vyjayanthi Movies has previously worked with Dulquer on notable films such as Mahanati and Sita Ramam. The production house is also behind the recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Bold New Avatar

Dulquer Salmaan’s fans are eagerly awaiting his next project, DQ 40, a fantasy-action film directed by Nahas Hidayath. After his successful roles in Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer is stepping into a new territory with this genre.

The film promises to showcase action-packed sequences and a captivating narrative, with Dulquer playing a character of significant depth. While his character’s details are still under wraps, it’s rumored that the Maanaadu actor will play the antagonist. Young actor Antony Varghese is also expected to be part of this exciting venture.

The film is set to begin production soon and is expected to be released by late 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this highly anticipated project.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Upcoming Projects

DQ’s upcoming projects, including the period musical drama Kaantha and the highly anticipated Guns And Gulaabs Season 2, are already creating significant excitement. His portrayal of Thyagaraja Bhagavathar in Kaantha, set in the 1950s, will offer fans a glimpse into the life of a legendary superstar.

With other notable projects lined up, including one directed by Soubin Shahir, Dulquer is undoubtedly on an exciting path ahead. Fans eagerly await updates on his career, which continues to soar with diverse and intriguing roles.

