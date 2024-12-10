The Vishwak Sen starrer Telugu action-comedy film Mechanic Rocky was released into the theatres on November 22, 2024, with a lot of expectations. However, it witnessed a dismal box office performance. Now, the movie is ready to be released on the OTT platform.

Mechanic Rocky Plot

The Vishwak Sen starrer revolves around a happy-go-lucky mechanic named Rocky who has to go against a dangerous landgrabber, Ranki Reddy (Sunil), to save his ancestral car garage. He faces several obstacles during his quest to do so. He furthermore also discovers some unexpected revelations while treading this tumultuous path.

When And Where To Watch Mechanic Rocky Online?

According to a new report in Track Tollywood, the Vishwak Sen starrer will be released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be released on the streaming platform on December 19, 2024. It will be interesting to see whether the film will receive a better response during its OTT release than what it received during its theatrical run.

Mechanic Rocky’s Closing Box Office Collection

The Vishwak Sen starrer wrapped up its theatrical run after 16 days of running on the big screen. It emerged as one of the biggest flops of Vishwak’s film career. The closing India net collection of the film came to 8.88 crores. At the same time, the gross collection came to 10.47 crores. The film earned a mere 4 lakhs from its overseas collection. The movie’s closing worldwide collection came to 10.87 crores. The movie saw its disappointing theatrical run wrap up below 11 crores.

About The Movie

Apart from Vishwak Sen, Mechanic Rocky also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, and Naresh in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Take A Look At The Mechanic Rocky Trailer

