The teaser of the Vikram starrer Tamil action thriller film Veera Dheera Sooran is finally out now. It was clearly worth the wait since the riveting teaser shows us the superstar unleashing varied shades of his character convincingly. Take a look at our teaser review for the film.

Veera Dheera Sooran Teaser Review

The Veera Dheera Sooran teaser first showcases Vikram’s character Kaali as a doting family man. We see him sharing some endearing moments with his wife (Dushara Vijayan) and his daughter. But soon, tensions arise when we see the onset of a crime against the backdrop of a festival. We then see Vikram’s character taking the reigns to eliminate the perpetrators who are responsible for the same. It is also hinted that Kaali’s character might have a dark past. In the middle of all this, we see a glimpse of SJ Suryah’s character as a conniving cop named Arunagiri and Suraj Venjaramoodu as a dangerous gangster. For the unversed, the film also marks Surja’s debut in the Tamil film industry.

Vikram’s performance is inevitably the main highlight in this one. The actor strikes a fine balance between his character being a family man and, later, a man on a mission to beat up the baddies. He looks the most badass in the action sequences, especially when he ties up his Lungi just before getting to the action. Apart from this, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan also look convincing in their parts. The Veera Dheera Sooran teaser boasts at some slick and gripping action sequences. At the same time, the catchy and adrenaline-pumping BG score too commands attention.

About The Movie

Veera Dheera Sooran has been directed by S U Arun Kumar. It also stars Siddiqui and Ramesh Indhira in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Take A Look At The Veera Dheera Sooran Teaser

