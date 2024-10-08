Salman Khan finally launched Bigg Boss 18 on October 6, 2024, and Koimoi will rate each episode based on drama, content, hype, emotion, and reality. This season has an exciting theme of ‘Time Ka Taandav’ along with an interesting lineup of contestants. So, let us dive into our verdict for the second episode.

Ep 2 On Drama: 1 On 10

Barring some significant arguments between Chum Darang-Shehzad Dhami and Sana Afreen Khan-Chahat Pandey, there was no high-profile drama in yesterday’s episode. However, these fights did not leave a prominent impact in elevating the entertainment quotient. The snoozefest of a morning anthem did not help either.

Ep 2 On Content: 4 On 10

When it comes to providing some fun content, it was hands down Shrutika Arjun who stole the show. Appearing a little over-the-top before entering the main house, the audience found her antics endearing and entertaining. Apart from her, the bar was set so low that the donkey Gadhraj became the second contestant to provide most of the content.

Ep 2 On Emotion: 3 On 10

Not many contestants are opening up and embracing their emotions. Thus, the number remains low here, too. It was heartwarming to see Shilpa Shirodkar open up about having a supportive spouse and a daughter. Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte also barred it all out about the death threats he had received from a powerful political party. On the other hand, Rajat Dalal was also vulnerable about his past controversies.

Ep 2 On Reality: 2 On 10

Except for contestants Shrutika Arjun, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar, none of the other contestants convincingly showcased their real personalities. Chahat Pandey’s getting teary-eyed looks nothing less than fake, while Sana Afreen Khan looks on a quest to get some content from her. And it seems that the only motive of Shehzad Dhami to come to Bigg Boss 18 is to rant about him being ousted from his TV show.

Ep 2 On Hype: 5 On 10

It is not a hidden fact that the show’s hype is coming from some popular contestants like Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Alice Kaushik, Shehzad Dhami, and others. However, they must keep the entertainment quotient rolling to elevate the hype. The audience is watching the show with eagle eyes and is craving for some fun content from the first week itself.

Bigg Boss 18 Final Verdict: 4 On 10

Well, for now, the episode looked like a mixed bag. The contestants showcasing their real emotions, indulging in less staged fights, and elevating the entertainment quotient might work well for the same. We will also be needing more interesting ration and captaincy tasks in the coming days.

