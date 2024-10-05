The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with another episode on season 2. In the third episode, Kapil Sharma and his team welcomed Rohit Sharma and his team. While everyone celebrated the World Cup Victory, Mumbai Cha Raja took a backseat, letting his boys take charge, and all of them were game for laughter. For the unversed, Rohit Sharma’s episode in the last season was the most viewed week making him the winner amongst all the episodes!

While Kapil Sharma and his team were struggling in the last 2 episodes, they were all in form in the third episode. In fact, the surprise package of this episode was Soundous, who seemed to have nailed the art of ‘How to land unfunny punches.’ While the writing for her set was not at par, she still managed to deliver laughter.

Dear Kapil Sharma, Is Bhojpuri That Funny A Language?

It is high time that we stop treating languages as a shield to offer jokes. I mean, Bhojpuri is a language. However, as much as someone cracking a joke on a language is a meh, so is the audience laughing at that joke. The Great Indian Kapil Show also cracked some jokes at the expense of Bhojpuri and Moroccan which IMO were pretty lame!