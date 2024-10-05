The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with another episode on season 2. In the third episode, Kapil Sharma and his team welcomed Rohit Sharma and his team. While everyone celebrated the World Cup Victory, Mumbai Cha Raja took a backseat, letting his boys take charge, and all of them were game for laughter. For the unversed, Rohit Sharma’s episode in the last season was the most viewed week making him the winner amongst all the episodes!
While Kapil Sharma and his team were struggling in the last 2 episodes, they were all in form in the third episode. In fact, the surprise package of this episode was Soundous, who seemed to have nailed the art of ‘How to land unfunny punches.’ While the writing for her set was not at par, she still managed to deliver laughter.
Dear Kapil Sharma, Is Bhojpuri That Funny A Language?
It is high time that we stop treating languages as a shield to offer jokes. I mean, Bhojpuri is a language. However, as much as someone cracking a joke on a language is a meh, so is the audience laughing at that joke. The Great Indian Kapil Show also cracked some jokes at the expense of Bhojpuri and Moroccan which IMO were pretty lame!
Trending
Krushna Abhishek Pacing To Match Sunil Grover!
While Sunil Grover is the man who has been saving the show since the last season, Krushna Abhishek has made us believe that comedy is a skill set that needs practice and it def makes a man perfect. While the comedian has been continuously cracking jokes in one of his other shows, Laughter Chefs, his practice and much-improved form are quite visible this season as he tries to match his level with Sunil Grover!
Jamie Lever Repeats Her Reels!
A new addition to this season is Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever, who does the same thing she does on her Instagram reels – mimic Farah Khan and Rakhi Sawant!
Last Two Minutes Would Make You The Happiest!
While it was a decent episode put up on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, episode 3 featuring Rohit Sharma and his World Cup Champion boys, the last two minutes of this show would definitely make you the happiest – The promo for the next episode – featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor! Can’t wait for Bebo & Lolo to unleash madness!
For updates on Bigg Boss 18, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Top 2 Finalists Of The Show Fixed On Salman Khan’s Show, One Owns 1300% Higher Net Worth Than Other – Guess Who?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News