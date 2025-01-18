Bigg Boss 18 is only a day away from the grand finale, and now Eisha Singh’s family has finally responded to the reports that suggest Eisha has purchased her spot in the finale, sacrificing 30% of the salary she has earned from the show.

Her family has slammed such reports that put a question mark to the actress’s integrity and her contribution towards the show. While they have refuted rumors, they have also pleaded with people to support her and trust her.

An official statement from her team read, “We as Eisha team and her family writing this to express my strong condemnation of the recent claims made by a media portal suggesting that Eisha Singh is giving away 30% of her earnings to secure a place in the Bigg Boss finale. Such allegations are not only unfounded but also incredibly disrespectful to the hard work and dedication that Eisha has put into her career over the years.”

The statement further said, “Eisha Singh has consistently demonstrated her talent and commitment to her craft, earning her place in the entertainment industry through sheer perseverance and passion. From her early days in acting to her rise as a beloved figure on television, Eisha has faced numerous challenges and has always emerged stronger. To suggest that she would resort to such desperate measures undermines all the effort she has invested in building her career.”

Calling out the false claims, the statement said, “These false claims serve as a disservice not only to Eisha but also to her fans and supporters who admire her for her talent and integrity. It is disheartening to see how easily misinformation can spread, tarnishing the reputation of someone who has worked tirelessly to achieve her dreams. Instead of celebrating her accomplishments, such narratives only seek to diminish her hard work and the respect she has earned in the industry.”

Eisha Singh’s team sought support from the audience and said, “In conclusion, I urge everyone to be mindful of the impact of their words and to support Eisha Singh as she continues to shine in her career. Let us stand together against these baseless accusations and honor the dedication she has shown throughout her journey.”

For updates on Bigg Boss 18, stay tuned to Koimoi.

