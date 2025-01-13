The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 will feature the much-awaited media round, during which the press will grill the contestants with some heated questions. The show’s grand finale is on January 19, 2025, so the housemates will have to face intense questions from the media about their contribution to the show. Now, the makers have released the promo, and we see contestants like Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena mainly falling under the press’s radar.

Eisha Singh Called A Chugli Aunty

Talking about the same, one of the journalists can be seen taking a dig at Eisha Singh, saying that despite appearing very modern and glamorous onscreen, her thoughts come across as patriarchal and problematic. The media also asks the Sirf Tum actress whether they should call her ‘Chugli Aunty.’ She is also asked about her contribution to the show.

Vivian Dsena Faces The Heat Of The Media

One of the journalists takes a sharp dig at Vivian Dsena, saying that he might have become the Laadla of the makers, but he has not become a Laadla in his eyes. The media questions his contribution to the show and tells him that his fans will vote for him and might make him the winner because he cannot do anything on the show on his own. One of the journalists also asks him that if he wins this title, how would he justify himself as the winner? We also see Chum Darang being questioned by journalists, wherein he hints that she has reached till here only because of Karanveer Mehra.

Apart from these contestants, Shilpa Shirodkar and Rajat Dalal are also questioned by the media. While Shilpa is questioned about her lack of self-respect, Rajat’s habit of threatening the other contestants is grilled upon by the media. A journalist could be seen asking Rajat, “Bhagwan Se Darr Hai Ke Nahi?” because of his habit of threatening all the contestants. It will be interesting to see which housemate faces the most heat in this media round.

Take A Look At The Bigg Boss 18 Promo

Tomorrow Promo: Media Press Conference Media called Eisha a Chugli Auntypic.twitter.com/QBHGmvLT6z — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 12, 2025

