Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Rajat Dalal Might Lift The Trophy On Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 18 is two days away from the grand finale, where Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh will fight for the trophy. However, the voting trends suggest that Rajat Dalal might be one of the two finalists standing on the stage with Salman Khan!

Rajat is a social media influencer who entered the house with a negative image but, over a period of time, won hearts with his straightforward and no-nonsense personality. Despite getting the tag for taking maximum U-turns, he might be running towards the trophy.

Rajat Dalal might share the stage with Vivian DSena and Karanveer Mehra as Salman Khan plays with them to announce the name of Bigg Boss 18. We have three very strong reasons to believe that Rajat might grab the trophy in a heroic twist!

The Popularity Chart

Rajat is the contestant who has witnessed the maximum jump of followers on his Instagram from the day he entered the house. When he entered, the social media influencer had 552K followers, which jumped by 445% over a period of time and currently stands at 3 million!

The Support

The young athlete has very strong support from the influencers, including his closest friend, Elvish Yadav, who won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

The History

Bigg Boss has a history of making influencers and social media stars grab the trophy in the last few years despite having better contestants. Bigg Boss 16 was won by MC Stan despite having BB Marathi winner Shiv as a finalist. Bigg Boss 17 was won by Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss OTT 1 was won by Divya Agarwal, and Season 2 was won by Elvish Yadav. All of them are huge social media stars.

It would be interesting to see who lifts the trophy for Bigg Boss 18. The grand finale would air on January 19.

For updates on Bigg Boss 18, stay tuned to Koimoi.

