The final week of Bigg Boss 18 has witnessed a great roller coaster ride with Chum Darang getting the maximum attention. In fact, it was Vivian DSena and Chum who reached the finale week, giving the ticket to the finale to each other and then losing the same in an instant.

Nonetheless, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian DSena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodkar are into the final week of Salman Khan’s reality show, which would witness another mid-week eviction before the grand finale.

Now, with the ticket to finale task getting a lot of attention, the contestants of Bigg Boss 18 have witnessed major change in their Instagram growth. In fact, you would be surprised to know, who witnessed the maximum growth in one month.

Chum Darang Gets 120K+ More Followers

Last month, Chum Darang‘s Insta followers stood at 346K, and she witnessed a maximum jump of almost 120K followers. Currently, her Insta follower total stands at 466K. The second contestant to get a big jump is Rajat Dalal who stands at a total of 2.9 million, compared to last month’s 2.4 million.

Rajat Dalal Leads At 1

However, when it comes to the overall growth in Instagram followers when compared to the day these contestants entered Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal witnessed the maximum growth. Before entering BB 18, the social media influencer’s follower count stood at 552K. It witnessed a jump of 427% in total, as it currently stands at 2.9 million.

Chum Beats Vivian

Followed by Rajat Dalal is Chum, at number 2, with a growth 148% higher than Vivian DSena. Before entering, Chum’s Insta follower count was at 98.7K, and currently, with an overall growth of 372%, she stands at 466K.

Following Chum is Karanveer Mehra at number 3 with a growth of 321% from 152K followers to 641K. Vivian DSena is at number 4 with a growth of 150% from 642K followers to 1.6 Million. Shilpa Shirodkar with a growth of 90% is at number 5. Her follower count went from 143K to 173K.

Check out the Instagram followers of the Bigg Boss 18 contestants, tracked over three months and their overall growth.

For updates on Bigg Boss 18, stay tuned to Koimoi.

