A few days back, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh shared a disturbing video from the hospital showing him in a bad state of health. In the video, he didn’t disclose much about his sufferings, but it was clearly visible that he wasn’t well. Yesterday, the TMKOC actor dropped another video, which is good news for his fans. In the latest video, he shared that he’s in good condition now. Keep reading for a detailed report!

10 days back, Gurucharan shared a video on Instagram. In that video, the actor was hospitalized and seen with sunken cheeks, indicating that his health was not good. In the video, he said he’d share the health update very soon but didn’t reveal what got him hospitalized. Later, his close friend, Bhakti Soni, shared that the actor has stopped consuming food and water as he isn’t getting work from the entertainment industry.

Yesterday, Gurucharan Singh released another video and shared that he’s doing well now, giving his fans a sigh of relief. He thanked God and his fans, who wished for his speedy recovery. He also urged fans to support him and talked about his financial struggle. He shared that he looks forward to working and clearing all his debts.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “Doston main ghar par hoon theek hoon, aur wahe Guruji ki kriya se, ab theek hoon. Doston bus ab, ichcha yehi hai ke phirse apne pairon par khade ho jaaun. Pehle bhi ye maine kaha tha sabko ke dil se kaam karna chahta hoon, mehnat karna chahta hoon, kritya kamayiaan karna chahta hoon, aap sabke support se he ye possible hopaayega. Main dil se kaam karna chahta hoon,”

Gurucharan Singh added, “Haalat aise hain ki, financially toh aap sab samajhte hi hain. Sar par bahot se karze hain joh saare utarna hain, Wahe Guruji ke kripa se sab hoga. Aap sabke prayers, duaon se. Aap sabka he support chahiye.”

For the unversed, the TMKOC actor is burdened by a debt of over a crore and eagerly seeks work in the entertainment industry.

