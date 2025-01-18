Today, Prime Video announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the Tamil crime thriller Viduthalai Part 2, directed by five-time National Award winner Vetrimaaran. This critically acclaimed film has been brought to life by a powerhouse cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Soori, Gautam Vasudev, Rajiv Menon, and Anurag Kashyap.

With its emotionally charged storytelling, awe-inspiring cinematography, and powerful performances, complemented by Vetrimaaran’s directorial finesse and a soul-stirring score by Ilaiyaraaja, the film masterfully weaves together themes of resistance, systemic oppression, and the moral complexities of revolution. Starting January 19, audiences can watch Viduthalai Part 1 and the second installment on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu.

Viduthalai Part 2 picks up right after the events of the first part, following the intense fallout of Perumal’s (Sethupathi) arrest. Through gripping flashbacks, Perumal recounts his life story to a group of policemen while being transferred to another location.

The film explores Perumal’s transformation from a school teacher to a revolutionary leader, shedding light on the personal and ideological battles that shaped his life. As his blood-soaked, ideology-dripping narration deeply impacts constable Kumaresan, he finds himself torn between his duty and his ideals, sparking a deep inner conflict.

Vijay Sethupathi shared his thoughts on being part of the riveting sequel, saying, “Working on Viduthalai has been a deeply transformative experience for me as an actor. Vaathiyar’s character is highly complex: a man who fights for the oppressed, who is committed to reminding the world how society was once different, and a leader who is fearless.”

Backed by mostly favorable reviews, Viduthalai Part 2 closed its run at the Indian box office by earning over 40 crore net collection. Budgeted at 35 crores, the film emerged as a plus affair.

