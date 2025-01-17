Dulquer Salmaan’s performance has been a recent topic of conversation among audiences. This buzz emerged following the release of his latest film, Lucky Bhaskar. Lucky Bhaskar hit the big screens on October 31, 2024, for those who might not know.

The film had a reputable run at the box office, but after its OTT debut, it became a significant sensation. The film gathered around ₹72.68 crore in its India Net collection and approximately ₹111.22 crore worldwide. Now, the TV premiere of Dulquer’s film is assured, along with the channel name and timings.

Lucky Bhaskar is set to air on Star Maa

Recently, it has been confirmed that Lucky Bhaskar is set for its television premiere on the Star Maa channel. The date is set for the upcoming Sunday, January 19, 2025. Regarding the timings, the TV audience can watch the film at 6 PM, which is a perfect time for a family viewing.

For those who missed the OTT or theatrical experience of Dulquer’s film, this is an excellent opportunity to catch it on their television screens on January 19.

What is the storyline of Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Bhaskar?

The plot amazed the audience and became a major reason behind its success. The story revolves around the life of Bhaskar, a middle-class bank employee.

However, when he faces challenging situations, he cleverly attempts to resolve things and eventually becomes a millionaire. Soon after, an income tax raid hits his home, leading to a surprising ending in the film.

Who else is part of Lucky Bhaskar’s cast apart from Dulquer?

Besides the South Prince, Lucky Bhaskar featured Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role. In the movie, she played Bhaskar’s wife. Meenakshi’s performance and innocence in the film have made fans love her role. Raghu Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sachin Khedekar, Ramki, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, and more are also part of this blockbuster film.

