This week’s theatrical lineup features six exciting films. On the OTT front, Prime Video offers a much-anticipated second season of a series that originally premiered in 2020. Lionsgate introduces a new chapter in a popular horror franchise, while Netflix brings three fresh entries, including a documentary about a renowned Bollywood family.

There’s much more to explore; scroll down for the full list. We at Koimoi wish our readers a joyful and prosperous Makar Sankranti.

Prime Video

Paatal Lok season 2 (Hindi)

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Season 2 of the crime investigation thriller starring Jaideep Ahlawat is coming. This time, our protagonist delves into the murder of the founder of the Nagaland Democratic Forum. As the investigation unfolds, he uncovers a dark web of drug syndicates, migrant worker disappearances, and the many complexities that lie beneath.

Lionsgate play

Hellboy: The Crooked Man (English)

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Directed by Brian Taylor, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is a horror film that marks the second reboot of the Hellboy movie franchise. The story is set in the 1950s, and Jack Kesy, Jefferson White, and Adeline Rudolph star. Hellboy and a rookie B.P.R.D. agent join forces to confront the Crooked Man and save a community terrorized by witches and his sinister influence.

Netflix

XO, Kitty season 2 (English)

Release Date: January 16, 2025

Created by Jenny Han, this romantic comedy-drama stars Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, and Sang Heon Lee. A spin-off of the To All the Boys film series, the story follows the protagonist as she starts fresh in Seoul, navigating life, love, and everything in between.

Back in Action (English)

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Directed by Seth Gordon, this action-comedy stars Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. The film follows two former CIA spies, who are also married, as they are forced back into the world of espionage after their identities are exposed.

The Roshans – Docuseries (English, Hindi)

Release Date: January 17, 2025

The four-part docuseries delves into the Roshan family’s legacy, exploring multiple generations and their significant contributions to society and the entertainment industry.

Apple TV Plus

Severance Season 2 Episode 1 (English)

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Dan Erickson created this science fiction psychological dystopian thriller stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, and Dichen Lachman. The second season continues the gripping storyline from the first season, delving deeper into its intriguing world.

Amazon Mx player

Chidiya Udd (Hindi)

Release Date: January 15, 2025

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, this drama stars Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Bhoomika Meena, and Mita Vashisht. The story follows a 20-year-old with dreams of making it big in Mumbai who finds themselves caught in the underworld and the city’s notorious red-light district.

Sonyliv

Pani (Malayalam)

Release Date: January 16, 2025

Written and directed by actor Joju George in his directorial debut, this action crime drama stars Joju George, Alexander Prasanth, Chandini Sreedharan, Bobby Kurian, Abhinaya, Seema, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Bitto Davis, and Rinosh George. The film is a classic revenge tale set in Thrissur, where Joju George plays a high-ranking figure in the underworld.

The plot unfolds when two new hitmen cross a line by physically disrespecting his wife, igniting a chain of intense and dramatic events.

Available in theatres

Azaad (Hindi)

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, this action-adventure drama stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Anand Kohli, Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra, Mohit Malik, Rasha Thadani, and Jiya Amin. Set in 1920, the film is related to India’s struggle for independence.

Emergency (Hindi)

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, this political drama stars Kangana Ranaut alongside Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and others. The film revolves around the turbulent period of the Emergency.

Wolf Man (English)

Release Date: January 17, 2025

This horror film, directed by Leigh Whannell, stars Christopher Abbott, Sam Jaeger, Julia Garner, and Matilda Firth. A retelling of The Wolf Man (1941), the story follows a family on a road trip who encounter a tragic accident, only to be attacked by a werewolf. While they survive the ordeal, the husband is left infected.

Pravinkoodu Shappu (Malayalam)

Release Date: January 16, 2025

Written and directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan, this crime investigation thriller stars Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir, Shivajith, Shabareesh Varma, and Chemban Vinod Jose. The film presents a gripping locked-room murder mystery where the owner of a local toddy shop is found hanging from the ceiling after an overnight drinking and gambling session involving 11 people in the building.

Kadhalikka Neramillai (Tamil)

Release Date: January 14, 2025

Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, this romantic drama stars Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen. The story follows Nithya Menen’s character, who decides to pursue motherhood through IVF after a breakup with her boyfriend. However, her path takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Ravi Mohan, intertwining their lives.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Telugu)

Release Date: January 14, 2025

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this action-comedy stars Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chowdhury, and Aishwarya Rajesh. The story follows a former cop, now married, who is called back into action for a high-stakes rescue operation by a police officer—who also happens to be his ex-girlfriend.

For more such stories, check out What To Watch updates!

Must Read: Is Teresa Giudice Opening A Restaurant? The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Teases Details

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News