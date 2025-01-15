Ramnagar Bunny, starring Prabhakar’s son Chandra Hass, was released in theaters on October 5 last year. The movie did not perform well at the box office. However, Chandra Hass received appreciation for his acting and dancing skills. After months of waiting, the movie is ready for its OTT release.

The movie will make its digital debut on Aha. It will be available for streaming from January 17. Aha announced the release date with a special message. They said, “Relationships, responsibilities, and redemption—Attitude Star’s emotional rollercoaster begins on Jan 17.”

The story of Ramnagar Bunny focuses on a young man named Bunny. He is the son of an auto driver. Bunny lives a carefree life. He spends his time with friends and gets involved in romantic relationships. Bunny falls in love with Deepu. However, Shailu, who admires him deeply, creates problems. Bunny also gets involved with Tara, a married woman.

Bunny’s choices lead to difficult situations. One of his mistakes is stealing money meant for his sister’s wedding. This creates moral struggles and serious consequences. What happens following forms the crux of the story.

Chandra Hass plays Bunny’s lead role. Vismaya Sri plays Shailu, and Richa Joshi portrays Deepu. Ambika Vani plays Naina, and Rithu Manthra appears as Tara.

Srinivas Mahath, also known as Veligonda Srinivas, directed the movie, which was produced by Malayaja Prabhakar and Prabhakar Podakanda under the Sri Sumanohara Productions Pvt Ltd banner.

Ashwin Hemanth composed the music for the movie. Ashkar Ali handled the cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh edited it. Ramnagar Bunny promises an emotional journey filled with drama and entertainment. Fans can watch it on Aha starting January 17.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Hombale Films’ Bagheera Hindi OTT Release Date Officially Announced

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News