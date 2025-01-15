His fans fondly call Fahadh Faasil FaFa a powerhouse of talent. He has carved a niche in Malayalam cinema and across India with standout performances in films like the Pushpa franchise, Vikram, Aavesham, and many more. Last year, he opened up about having Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, commonly known by its short form, ADHD.

Nazriya Nazim recently shared her experience living with Fahadh Faasil, revealing insights into their life together since their marriage in 2014. At the time, Fahadh’s Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) had not yet been diagnosed, so the couple navigated their relationship without knowledge of the condition. In an interview with Manorama Online, Nazriya explained that she had noticed certain personality traits in Fahadh for quite a while. She emphasized that dealing with these traits has become a natural part of their life. Now that they are aware of the diagnosis, Nazriya feels she is more patient, though she mentioned that, beyond this, nothing has fundamentally changed in their daily lives.

Fahadh Faasil revealed his ADHD diagnosis to the public himself, sharing that he was diagnosed at the age of 41. He also mentioned that had the condition has been identified earlier in his life, he might have been able to receive treatment that could have made a significant difference. During a conversation at the Peace Valley Children’s Village in Kothamangalam, he shared these thoughts last year.

