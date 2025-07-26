War 2 enjoyed unimaginable pre-release hype for months. It is now gearing up to arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2025. The official trailer was unveiled on July 25, 2025, and unfortunately opened to mixed reviews. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has failed to beat biggies like Dunki and Sky Force among most-viewed Bollywood trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

War 2 trailer views on YouTube (24 hours)

According to live data, War 2 amassed 54.4 million views within the first 24 hours on YouTube. It garnered 26 million in Hindi and 22 million views in Telugu as Jr NTR fans showered massive love in his native language. The remaining views came from the Tamil trailer, which was also posted on the official YRF channel.

Here’s a breakdown of War 2 trailer views on YouTube in 24 hours:

Hindi: 26 million

Telugu: 22 million

Tamil: 6.4 million

Total: 54.4 million

War 2 trailer vs Top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s union was expected to shatter all previous records. It made it to the top 3, but failed to conquer the ultimate throne!

War 2 trailer is the 3rd most-viewed Bollywood trailer on YouTube within the first 24 hours. It is behind Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force.

Take a look at the most-viewed Bollywood trailers on YouTube (first 24 hours):

Dunki – 58.5 million Sky Force – 57.7 million War 2 – 54.4 million Adipurush – 52.2 million Singham Again – 51.95 million Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 50.9 million Animal – 50.6 million Sikandar – 48 million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 45.9 million Jawan (Prevue) – 45.6 million Baby John – 45.2 million

War 2 trailer reception

Fans were impressed with the charisma of the leading heroes, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. In fact, many were beaming with joy as they witnessed Kiara Advani performing some action sequences. Unfortunately, the background score and the storyline in the trailer failed to arouse anticipation. Many even criticized the VFX.

