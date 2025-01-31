Shahid Kapoor’s Deva has arrived in the theaters with his latest release, Deva, and people are keeping the film in the list of one of the best performances by Shahid Kapoor. In fact, they have been comparing it with Haider and Kabir Singh, where Shahid prominently beasted on the artistic front.

While audiences are going to the theaters to watch the film, they are also putting up their reviews on social media praising Shahid’s acting prowess, despite the film having some loopholes on the technical level.

The audiences clearly indicate that Shahid Kapoor has shouldered Deva entirely on his acting skills and even elevated the film, making the flaws diminish as he rises above them as a brilliant actor, justifying his character yet again.

Check out the tweets from the audience members who watched the action thriller and shared their thoughts on X.

Mumbai Police Remake Not An Issue!

The film is a remake of a Malayalam film Mumbai Police but the audiences did not find it as an issue. A user wrote, “This is a massier version of Mumbai Police with slight tweaks. The main elements are whistle-worthy, and Shahid Kapoor has absolutely nailed his role like always. his character is both well written. However, the screenplay is a bit sluggish, which makes the movie feel like a drag in some instances. However, the rest of it is gripping. I hope they have changed the climax coz there are a few things indicating the same. Hopeful”

Shahid Kapoor’s Performance – Phenomenal

People have been gushing about Shahid‘s performance for the film. A user wrote, “Deva’s first half is simply Brilliant !! Shahid Kapoor and the supporting cast have delivered their best to date.” Another comment read, “I don’t really post regarding the movie, but this movie deserves a separate post. What a movie, yaar, what a movie, Shahid Kapoor.

I don’t see anyone could have done better than Shahid. Deserves a Standing ovation for this one. National award?”

Technical Aspects – Winner

People have also been praising the technical aspects of the film as well. A post read, “Undisputed Winner Crackling Performance and Hard hitting Story with Lucrative Final. This film is a complete Package of Madness and Crazy Filmmaking. Shahid Kapoor is on a Banger with fast editing and pickup scenes. Overall Entertainment Above All MW!”

The Best Decision – Climax

Deva’s climax has been tweaked from the original film, but audiences suggest that it might be a wise decision. A user on X wrote, “Initially, I was skeptical when I heard that Deva’s makers changed the climax from Mumbai Police’s original. But the execution proved me wrong – it was a great substitute. Peak Shahid Kapoor and Rosshan.”

More Love To Shahid Kapoor

People just cannot get over Shahid Kapoor and his acting chops. Another post on X read, “Deva First Half: Maza Aa Raha Hai! The movie kicks off really well and keeps you engaged throughout Shahid Kapoor. OMG! Banda kya khaa ke ACTING karta hai.? Salute to his performance.” One more user wrote, “Kabir Singh se upar hai.”

