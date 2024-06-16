Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Slapgate: "...She Was Banned From Twitter, Where She Has Almost Called For A Genocide"

The Kangana Ranaut slap incident has received a lot of attention, and many Bollywood celebrities have reacted to it. From Shabana Azmi and Karan Johar To Shekhar Suman, everyone has condemned the incident and its violent nature. The latest celebrity to react to the ‘Slap-gate’ is Swara Bhasker. She also condemned the slap incident with Kangana, but she also brought attention back to when Ranaut was justifying violence herself. Swara also said that Kangana got slapped even though she had her security, while larger issues persist.

Swara Bhasker commented on the incident where Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable in Chandigarh. While it is common knowledge that Swara and Ranaut have different political ideologies, the two women have starred in the Tanu Weds Manu movies. Referring to Kangana’s defense of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Swara questioned the inconsistency.

“Anybody who is a reasonable person will say that whatever happened with Kangana was wrong,” Swara told Connect Cine. “There is nobody who will justify the violence or an act of assault which Kangana suffered. So yes, what happened with her was wrong and shouldn’t have happened. It is not right to assault anyone,” she added.

Swara Bhasker went on to share, “Kangana just got slapped–and even that should not have happened–but at least she is alive, and has her security around. In this country, people have lost their lives; they’ve been lynched to death, shot dead in a train by security personnel, and in riots, security personnel have been recorded beating up people. Jo log ye saare acts ko justify kar rahe hai, woh phir aake Kangana ke case pe hume mat sikhao.”

Referring to her old tweets and videos that Kangana Ranaut put up after the Will Smith Oscar incident. Swara said, “The problem with the Kangana case is that she herself has used her platform to justify violence. Her past tweets resurfaced, including the one for which she was banned from Twitter, where she has almost called for a genocide. Then she had also justified Will Smit slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, saying that if her mother or sister were abused, she would have also slapped someone. So now what do you say? What happened to her wasn’t right, and the one who did that has already been suspended and punished. So there, justice has been served, but those who have been killed in the last ten years in the country, the perpetrators are roaming free.”

Kangana Ranaut Slap Incident

For those unaware, Kangana was slapped by a CISF guard at Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon while traveling to New Delhi after winning the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. The CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, has been suspended. An FIR is being registered against her based on a complaint by CISF officials. The CISF has also filed a complaint with the local police.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: When An Irritated Abhishek Bachchan Told Aishwarya Rai “Ghar Pe Baithne Se Kamai Kaise Hogi” During The Pandemic, This Is What The Actress Said

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News