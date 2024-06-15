Due to their sheer wealth and opulent lifestyles, the Ambani family has become the focal point of conversation in the global diaspora community. Now, the world knows about the Ambanis’s love for fashion and exquisite luxury items. Anant Ambani, the youngest of the bunch who has been making headlines for his million-dollar pre-wedding celebrations, is quite the collector. Anant boasts a massive collection of luxury watches, but one particular watch has become the talk of the town. Ambani’s 20 crore Patek Phillipe watch that he wore to PM Narendra Modi’s Oath ceremony has gone viral.

Anant Ambani’s watch collection includes some of the biggest and most luxurious watches ever. The brands range from exclusive Patek Phillipe watches to Richard Mille. All are exclusive and cost above crores.

On June 9, 2024, Anant Ambani, son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony in Delhi. The event, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was attended by politicians, bureaucrats, film celebrities, and other notable figures. While many images and videos from the event circulated on social media, Anant Ambani stood out for a particular reason.

Anant Ambani sported the luxurious and highly coveted Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime wristwatch. Known as the brand’s ‘most complicated’ timepiece, the Grandmaster Chime is crafted from white gold and features a reversible black opaline time and Sonnerie dial. The watch also boasts a unique opaline calendar and hand-stitched alligator leather straps, meticulously made and assembled over 100,000 hours. Reports estimate the watch’s price to be around 2.5 million USD, translating to approximately Rs. 20 crore.

While Anant’s 20-crore watch took the limelight away, it isn’t his most expensive watch. He also owns the Patek Philippe, the Sky Moon Tourbillon, which is estimated to cost Rs 54 Crore.

During his pre-wedding celebration, Anant Ambani was seen in a traditional outfit, wearing an all-black kurta pajama paired with a black and gold Nehru jacket. However, it was his eye-catching wristwatch that drew attention. This timepiece, a Richard Mille RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire watch, features a white band and is one of only ten models available worldwide. The price of this exceptional watch is an astounding INR 45 crore. Additionally, he wore a Koi fish dial watch valued at around Rs. 10 crore, further showcasing his impressive collection.

Anant Ambani‘s choice of wristwatches over the years highlights his status as one of India’s premier collectors of rare and expensive timepieces. We look forward to seeing the new additions he will undoubtedly bring to his remarkable collection.

