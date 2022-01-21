Actress Swara Bhaskar, who suffered from Covid, has recovered and is now back in the studio for the dubbing of her upcoming film ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’. She says even though she feels happy to be back in work, her body requires more rest.

Swara Bhaskar said, “I was supposed to dub for this film earlier, but unfortunately, it got delayed due to COVID-19. I have been feeling very pressured about having to complete my work for the movie. As soon as I tested negative for COVID, I flew to Mumbai and headed for the dubbing straight from the airport. I am glad to be back at work and I am really enjoying dubbing as it is a process I enjoy in general too.”

However, she also mentioned how she is still taking more time to deal with the fatigue that happens post-Covid.

“Covid fatigue is a real thing and I have realised that while being back at work; the weakness that it leaves is very real so I am trying to rest adequately and also ensuring that I continue working. I dub for 3-4 hours and rest for the entire day making sure I don’t overwork myself,” Swara Bhaskar the actress.

The film ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar‘ is directed by Kamal Pandey, and it also features Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania.

Swara Bhaskar was previously in the news when she filed a complaint at a police station, here, over alleged objectionable comments against her on micro-blogging site Twitter.

According to sources, the actress has filed a complaint at the Vasant Kunj police station in Delhi as some messages were circulated on social media platforms, which she said were “intended to outrage her modesty”.

A police officer said that they have registered an FIR, based on her complaint, under sections 354 D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT act. Sources said that the police have initiated an investigation into the case.

