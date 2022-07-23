The future is unpredictable and the same is proven once more. Deepesh Bhan – the actor who plays Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is no more. The actor who was known for his comedy in the show breathed his last this morning. His co-stars Charrul Malik and Rohitashiv Gour as well as the show’s producers Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli share their shock on hearing the news.

As per reports coming in and Gour’s statement, Bhan was playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed and was taken to the doctor. The exact reason responsible for his passing away is still not made public.

Deepesh Bhan’s co-actor Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai co-star Charrul Malik is saddened by the news. Talking about the bond she shared with him, the actress told Times Of India, “I can’t believe it still. I got to know about it in the morning. I just met him yesterday and he was all fine. We made a few reel videos together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. We used to eat our food together.” She added, “Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes. We have lost an amazing human and an actor.”

Actor Rohitashiv Gour said he is shocked to hear the news of Deepesh Bhan’s demise. This leading Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor said, “Our call time for the show was little late today. So I think after his gym, he went to a cricket ground to play cricket. It is part of his fitness routine. But while playing the sport, he suddenly collapsed and fell. It has come as a big shock to all of us. He was someone who was led a healthy lifestyle, he was a fitness enthusiast. I don’t know how to express what I am feeling. We all are at his home currently, the entire team of the show.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producers, Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli also shared a statement following the actor’s demise. They said, “We are deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace.”

May Deepesh Bhan’s soul rest in peace.

