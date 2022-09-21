Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is well known for helming realistic cinema. He gave films like Fashion, Chandni Bar, Traffic Signal, and Calendar Girls. Now the filmmaker is opening up about the possibility of working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll down to know what he said.

Bollywood superstar is all set to make his comeback to the silver screen with Pathaan. He will also be seen in films like Atlee Kumar’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Recent reports also claimed that the superstar is looking for scripts after he completes these films.

Madhur Bhandarkar, who is currently promoting his film Babli Bouncer starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, was asked whether he will approach superstar Shah Rukh Khan again for Inspector Ghalib. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, “I don’t want to restrict to just Inspector Ghalib. Shah Rukh is a great guy. It’s lovely interacting with him every time. You can sit with him and have amazing conversations on any topic. He has an in-depth knowledge of worldly affairs. If I have a good script, I’ll definitely approach him. He also admires my work.”

The National Award-winning filmmaker then spoke about how Tamannaah was cast in the upcoming film. He recalled narrating the script to the Hotstar team and they suggested him cast the actress in the film. He then went on to reveal how the actress came to meet him at his office and narrated the story to her.

Madhur Bhandarkar said, “My writer and I narrated the script and she fell down the chair laughing. She told me, “I am a huge fan of your work. You are known for making serious cinema. I can’t believe you are going to make this movie!” Though she had seen Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011), she felt this was ahead of that in terms of humour. She also said that she could see herself as Babli. I was not sure how to trust her. I told her that I’d not like to see any work of hers and would treat her as a newcomer. I said, ‘Consider this film as your relaunch’. She even mentioned this at the trailer launch of the film.”

