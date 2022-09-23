Brahmastra Box Office Day 15 (Early Trends): The fantasy adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead s setting cash registers ringing even after 14 days of its release. Not only in the domestic market but the film is doing a phenomenal performance in the international market as well.

Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus, which was released in multiple languages, has been performing above expectations even after receiving a mixed reception from the critics and the audience. However, the film was appreciated for its extensive appearances of superstars and VFX.

Brahmastra received a thunderous response at the box office collecting more than 150 cores in five days and crossing 200 crores in just 10 days. Now the film is eying to beat the Kashmir Files domestic lifetime collection thereby becoming the highest grosser for an outright Hindi film in 2022.

However, the film saw a slight drop in collections during the weekdays. Ayan Mukherji’s ambitious film brought in Rs 14 crores* between Monday to Thursday and the film had collected 227 crores* in two weeks and now 250 crores would be crossed by the third weekend at this pace.

Now that National Cinema Day is being observed on September 23 with over 4000 screens, the ticket rates have dropped to Rs 75. Owing to this, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has sold more tickets than its opening day collection of Rs 6.82 crores (Hindi) from advance booking so far. Considering the normal 210-220 average ticket prices for a film like Brahmastra, the collections with today’s footfalls would’ve been in the ballpark of 27-29 crore on a normal day.

However, as per the early trends coming in, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Rs 11-13 crores on day 15 ie. on Friday. Numbers could go higher as there are still some evening shows waiting to put the housefull board at the ticket windows.

