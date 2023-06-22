James Mangold was heavily influenced by Steven Spielberg during the making of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’.

The 59-year-old director has replaced Spielberg behind the camera in the final installment of the franchise and was always referring back to his iconic predecessor’s work.

Speaking to Variety, James said: “I wasn’t looking to make the movie my own. I would say I was looking to have a voice.

“You don’t want me doing a knockoff Steven, but I want to be playing from the same hymnal, using the same tools. I mean, I’m pitch-hitting for Babe Ruth. I at least have to use my own swing some of the time.

“But the reality is, every day I’m thinking of what he would do, how he would do it. In any way I could, I wanted to do the movie in his style. It didn’t feel threatening to me at all.”

James did often speak with the ‘Jaws’ filmmaker during the making of the flick about the “mechanics” of an Indy movie.

He recalled: “Steven told me, ‘Think of shooting an ‘Indiana Jones‘ movie like you’re shooting a trailer – no scene can ever last too long.'”

Mangold knew that his picture would be compared to those that came before and was unsurprised when it got a mixed response from critics.

The ‘Logan’ director said: “When you’re in franchise land, it’s very hard for critical thinkers to overlook what I’m sure their editors want, which is the business prism of how does it rate to the other ones?

“I always thought if I were second or third best to one of the greatest films of all time, I’d be good. I mean, it all vaporises later. Either the movie will live or it won’t.”

