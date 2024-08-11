Cavill made $250,000 for a small cameo in Black Adam and The Flash (via The Hollywood Reporter) and Of course, that’s half-a-million for just a few minutes of screen time. What a great payday for Superman!

Keep your cool though, because it gets even better. While Gal Gadot was great as Wonder Woman, it sounds like her pay was a lot less than Cavill’s brief pay. As per reports, she made a total of $300,000 for her lead role in Wonder Woman. From what we can tell, Warner Bros. really wanted to keep Cavill before the company changed hands.

Before James Gunn and Peter Safran came along and changed everything in the DC world, Cavill was pretty much Superman royalty. The company was ready to give him a follow-up to Man of Steel. After that, the rug was pulled out from under him. He did get a wallet full of Kryptonite green, though.

There are still people who miss Cavill as Superman, but he’s probably drinking margaritas on a beach and counting his millions right now. When you have that much money, who needs a cape?

Dwayne Johnson Went to Battle for Henry Cavill’s Superman in Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson is now an even bigger character. The famous actor who used to be a wrestler said he had to fight Warner Bros. to get Henry Cavill to play Superman again in Black Adam. The company didn’t want Cavill, but The Rock wouldn’t let them.

It was important to the 50-year-old action star that Cavill get back into the Superman suit. Johnson called Superman the “most powerful, unstoppable force in any universe” in a video that he shared on YouTube. He also said that Black Adam couldn’t happen without Superman.

It turned out that getting Cavill back was a long and hard process. Johnson and his team had to fight Warner Bros. all the way to the end to get them to change their thoughts. In the end, though, The Rock won and saved the day for all Superman fans. Johnson thinks that they can now make the DC Universe really fly now that Cavill is back in the cape.

