Henry Cavil’s cameo in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine was a surprising and memorable twist. His unexpected appearance as one of Wolverine’s variants was noteworthy, given Cavil’s departure from his iconic role as Superman in 2022. However, fans couldn’t stop wondering how Cavil’s casting took place.

During an interview with Collider, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy shared the backstory behind Cavil’s casting and how he ended up earning a brief yet unforgettable moment in the film. Recalling the casting decision, Reynolds shared, “It was the first day of shooting, and it was born of the reality of who on earth you cast. I can’t think of a more impossible and frustrating role to recast than Wolverine. I don’t know. As an actor, it would be awful and intimidating, and you’d need to take it in a different way. But if you had to do it, and replace the guy who’s made it canon in every way, shape, and form on-screen and off wasn’t available, Henry Cavill would be pretty good!”

Levy also chimed in, sharing how they came up with the idea, admitting that the idea was purely Reynolds and it took merely 15 minutes to get together the idea, name, text, and an answer. Reynolds continued about the cameo, admitting that he has earned people’s trust and that Ryan Reynolds is the only person who can punch down Deadpool. He shared that when they discussed the cameo with Henry, they agreed it would be fun for him and was a “genuine” one in the movie. However, the other cameos were a surprise and had a purpose in the movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine is running in theaters.

