Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle exceeded the industry’s expectations with its thunderous opening weekend at the North American box office. This weekend, it broke and set several records in North America, showing its popularity in the western regions as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Infinity Castle earned in its opening weekend in North America?

The latest Demon Slayer movie is the first in the Infinity Castle arc and will be followed by two more movies, summing up the climactic battle against Muzan. Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, Infinity Castle collected a remarkable $70 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It debuted at #1 in the domestic rankings.

Three-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $33.0 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $21.6 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $15.4 million

Total – $70.0 million

Records the biggest debut ever for any international film in North America

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle surpassed the $31 million opening weekend collection of Pokemon: The First Movie as the biggest debut for any international movie at the North American box office. It is also the biggest opening for any animation released since Moana 2.

Biggest opening for an R-rated animation

Haruo Sotozaki’s movie has earned the title of having the biggest debut for any R-rated animation ever. It has also registered the sixth-biggest opening among movies released in September, almost surpassing Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ $75.3 million debut.

How does it stack up against other Demon Slayer movies?

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has surpassed the combined three-day opening weekends of the previous Demon Slayer theatrical releases in North America.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – $70 million Demon Slayer: Mugen Train – $21.2 million Demon Slayer: Hashira Training – $11.5 million Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village – $10.1 million

Other feats achieved by the anime movie in its opening weekend in North America.

Haru Sotozaki’s film has recorded the biggest opening for Sony since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It has also surpassed the debut collections of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’s $56.3 million and Venom: The Last Dance‘s $51 million. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released on September 12.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Breaks Into The All-Time Top 20 Highest-Grossing Horror films List In Under 10 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News