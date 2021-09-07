Advertisement

While it seemed like the world will now take ages to come back to theatres and watch films, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has proved all of us wrong. The movie that hit the world on September 3, in a three-day window has reportedly crossed the $70 Million mark in the west and is still counting rapidly. One thing is for sure, the accounting team at Disney has some tough job counting cash going ahead.

But did you know, the movie is the most affordable Marvel Cinematic Universe flick in the recent time? Starring Simu Liu as the leading man playing the titular character, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings had a lot of firsts. First Asian superhero at the forefront, a studio like Marvel roping in majority Asian actors and the representation done responsibly. The movie had hit chords with the trailer itself.

Now as per reports the movie was made at the lowest cost if compared to the recent Marvel movies. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

A new report in Toronto’s National Post says, the Marvel bosses have spent around $150 Million on Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Of course there is the $50 Million tax credit they got from the Government of Australia. In this budget, the Simu Liu starrer rivals that of the first two Thor movies. If taken into consideration, the only movies cheaper to make have been Captain America: The First Avenger, The Incredible Hulk, and both Ant-Man.

However, Marvel President Kevin Feige had trust in what he was making since the beginning. “The early reactions to the characters and to [Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings] itself gives me great hope that that people will want to see more of these characters,” Feige previously told ComicBook.com. “We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them. And as exactly as you say, what’s so fun, we know the movie’s working when it’s not just the title character that people ask about, but it is the co0stars or the supporting players that people ask about. And in this movie in particular, that’s heartening because we think they’re spectacular, and we think they have great potential in the future.”

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

