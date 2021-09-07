Advertisement

If there is one thing trending on the top of the world, it has to be Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starrer Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The movie that is the sequel to the Arthur Fleck saga has become one of the most anticipated movies of our times, and fans cannot wait to see it unfold on the big screen. Momoa unveiling his new costume yesterday has only added to the excitement. To take the excitement a notch higher, there’s an interesting update today.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is right now being shot in London, UK. The team including Jason Momoa and Amber Heard the most, made all the possible headlines when they landed in London. With James Wan directing, the scale of the film has only increased and look at the updated costume tells us enough about it.

While all of that stays, the latest report has that there is a new entry to the cast of the movie and it is none other than the alumni Nicole Kidman. Read on to know everything you need to know about this most surprising update of the day.

If you are unaware, Nicole Kidman played the Queen of Atlantis and mother of Arthur Curry/Aquaman in 2018’s Aquaman. The actor wasn’t named as one of the cast members for the sequel that brought back its two leads in Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. As per the latest Variety report, Kidman is back on the movie and will join the shoot soon.

The portal notes that many media outlets in Hong Kong have reported her return to Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. Nicole Kidman is shooting for Amazon’s Expats in the country. While her differences with the Expats makers are making news, an outlet said that she will be flying to the UK to begin work on the DCEU flick.

