The recently deceased Robert Redford has been one of Hollywood’s biggest icons since his rise to prominence in the 1960s. With the actor’s tragic passing at the age of 89, it’s worth looking back at Redford’s storied film career. Here are 5 of his iconic movies, ranked by IMDB.

5. Situation Hopeless, But Not Serious (5.9/10)

Release date : October 13, 1965

: October 13, 1965 Director: Gottfried Reinhardt

Gottfried Reinhardt IMDB rating : 5.9

: 5.9 Available on: Amazon Video (rent)

Situation Hopeless, But Not Serious is one of Robert Redford’s early films, in which he played Captain Hank Wilson. The storyline is an adaptation of Robert Shaw’s 1960 novel The Hiding Place and follows two fighter pilots during World War II, Captain Hank Wilson and Sgt Lucky Finder (played by Mike Connors), who get stranded in a German town but are protected from Nazi authorities thanks to local resident Wilhelm Frick (played by Alec Guinness).

4. War Hunt (6.2/10)

Release date : May 1962

: May 1962 Director: Denis Sanders

Denis Sanders IMDB rating: 6.2

6.2 Available on: Amazon Prime Video & MGM Plus

War Hunt serves as Robert Redford’s first major film role, and was also the debut outing of other Hollywood luminaries such as Sydney Pollack and Tom Skerritt. Redford plays Private Roy Loomis, a United States soldier sent to fight on the frontlines of the Korean War. There, he encounters the murderous and mentally unstable Private Raymond Endore (played by John Saxon), who becomes a major liability to the United States after the war draws to a close.

3. Our Souls At Night (6.9/10)

Release date : September 29, 2017

: September 29, 2017 Director: Ritesh Batra

Ritesh Batra IMDB rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Available on: Netflix

Our Souls At Night is a romantic drama released late in Robert Redford’s career. Based on Jent Haruf’s novel of the same name, the film stars Redford as Louis Waters, a widower living in the fictional town of Holt, Colorado. Louis strikes up a relationship with his neighbor, Addie Moore (played by Jane Fonda), who happens to be a widow herself. However, their bond gets tested thanks to Addie’s own family issues, as well as the fact that Louis was unfaithful to his wife in the past.

2. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (7.7/10)

Release date : April 4, 2014

: April 4, 2014 Directors: Joe and Anthony Russo

Joe and Anthony Russo IMDB rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Available on: Disney+ & JioHotstar

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was the second Marvel Cinematic Universe film to star Chris Evans as the titular Captain America, Steve Rogers. Finding himself in an unfamiliar modern era after his sacrifice during World War II, Steve has to grapple with the remnants of his World War II enemies, HYDRA, orchestrating an infiltration of S.H.I.E.L.D. Robert Redford plays Alexander Pierce, a high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. official who proves to be at the center of this conspiracy.

1. Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (8.0/10)

Release date : September 24, 1969

: September 24, 1969 Director: George Roy Hill

George Roy Hill IMDB rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Available on: Rent on Apple TV

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid is a Western film loosely based on the story of the real-life outlaws Butch Cassidy (played by Paul Newman) and the “Sundance Kid” (played by Robert Redford). The film follows the two outlaws as they embark on a series of train robberies, only to run afoul of law enforcement, which causes them to plan an escape alongside Sundance’s girlfriend, Etta Place (played by Katherine Ross).

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Robert Redford Death: Oscar Winner & Sundance Founder Passes Away At 89 – All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News