Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker Robert Redford has sadly passed away at 89, but his unparalleled legacy in cinema continues to inspire. Over his illustrious career, the veteran actor starred in several critically acclaimed films, including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Candidate (1972), The Sting (1973), Three Days of the Condor (1975), All the President’s Men (1976), The Natural (1984), and later Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

Yet, surprisingly, none of these acclaimed films holds the title of his highest-rated movie on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. That distinction goes to a relatively under-the-radar survival drama you might’ve missed – All Is Lost (2013). Keep reading to discover what makes this film stand out and how it compares to other top-rated movies in Robert Redford’s legendary filmography.

All Is Lost vs. Robert Redford’s Other Film – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

All Is Lost holds a stellar Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 95%, making it Robert Redford’s highest-rated movie on the site. In comparison, here is how some of his other acclaimed films are rated:

All the President’s Men (1976) – 94%

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) – 93%

The Sting (1973) – 93%

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – 90%

Our Souls at Night (2017) – 91%

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) – 89%

What Is All Is Lost About?

Written and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker J.C. Chandor (Margin Call), the intense open-water thriller All Is Lost follows a resourceful sailor (Robert Redford) who struggles to survive after his sailboat collides with a shipping container in the Indian Ocean. His solo voyage soon takes a perilous turn as he unknowingly sails into a fierce storm. With dwindling supplies and limited resources, he must rely on his survival skills and resilience to stay alive.

Where To Watch All Is Lost Online?

As of now, All Is Lost is not streaming anywhere on any Indian OTT platform. However, viewers in the U.S. can currently stream it on Amazon Prime Video until it’s available on the platform.

All Is Lost Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Robert Redford’s Top 5 Grossers At Worldwide Box Office: From Captain America: The Winter Soldier To The Sting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News