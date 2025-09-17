Hollywood diva and actress Salma Hayek is almost every man’s dream woman. People admire her beauty and wits, in addition to her acting chops. She once opened up about her crush and shared her thrilling experience when she shared the screen with him. He played the British spy James Bond for some time, and like every actor, he is extremely charming. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Salma is not only a celebrated Hollywood star but also an influential personality. Over the years, she has worked in numerous acclaimed films, earning both praise and accolades for her performances. However, for much of her career, she was often perceived as a sex symbol and, due to her Latina heritage, faced typecasting in the industry. She is a global star today, but like everyone, she had crushes when she was young.

Salma Hayek had a crush on James Bond star Pierce Brosnan

According to Glamour, Salma Hayek had a huge crush on Pierce Brosnan since his early days in the TV series Remington Steele. Years later, they did the film After Sunset, and she was swayed by his charm. She swooned over him while filming their intimate scenes.

Salma said, “We have a lot of sexy scenes. I had a crush on him when I was living in Mexico and he was doing [TV series] Remington Steele.” In a separate interview with the Irish Examiner, the Eternals star added, “When I was living in Mexico – and I didn’t even know I was gonna be an actress – I used to have a crush on him in Remington Steele. That was my dream man.”

She continued, “Little did I know that one day I’d be in Nassau, Bahamas, on a beach kissing him. He’s gorgeous, and he’s a gentleman, and he’s a lovely human being. There is no age for that kind of quality. It goes on forever.”

What’s happening for both actors on the professional front?

Pierce Brosnan and Salma Hayek still win hearts with their performances. Brosnan was last seen in The Thursday Murder Club, which is streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, Salma’s last projects include Without Blood and Sacrifice.

