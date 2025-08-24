Netflix has released a new murder mystery, and it has already made a strong mark with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer, known for its vast catalog of originals, continues to prove that its whodunits can stand beside its biggest action and horror hits. Over the years, titles like Glass Onion and the Adam Sandler-led Murder Mystery films have become familiar names in this space, and now another entry has joined the lineup.

The Thursday Murder Club Comes To Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club is the latest addition, adapted from Richard Osman’s bestselling novel and directed by Chris Columbus, the filmmaker behind the early Harry Potter films. The story follows a group of retirees who spend their time investigating unsolved crimes until they find themselves caught up in a fresh murder case.

The cast brings together a remarkable mix of talent, including Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, Jonathan Pryce, Richard E. Grant, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie, David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, and Tom Ellis.

They are called The Thursday Murder Club because it’s Thursday and they have killed me. pic.twitter.com/63dVvxufi5 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 21, 2025

The Thursday Murder Club Rotten Tomatoes Score

The movie currently holds a high Rotten Tomatoes score of 87%, based on 23 expert reviews. Most ratings fall between 7 and 9 out of 10, showing a strong lean toward positive reception. Although scores could shift as more reviews appear, the early response places the film among the best-reviewed projects of Columbus’ career.

In fact, if the score holds, this will be the best-rated project of his career. Before the film, his highest Rotten Tomatoes score as a director belonged to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at 82%, followed closely by Sorcerer’s Stone at 80%. With The Thursday Murder Club crossing the 85s, Columbus may have found his most critically celebrated work in years.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: How Channing Tatum’s Role In This Overlooked Crime Drama Paved The Way For His Hollywood Domination

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News