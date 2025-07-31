Tom Cruise’s seemingly impossible mission has accomplished something that few expected it to given it came out way back on Memorial Day. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning has now administered yet another blow to Daniel Craig-era James Bond films, and this time it’s the whole wide world bearing the witness.

Amid the many conclusions one may draw, this box office victory reinforces the notion that audience appreciation for authentic action filmmaking transcends the ever-changing market spectrum that has seen no superhero movie gross $250 million at the international box office this year.

Final Reckoning Meets Its Match in Quantum of Solace

Following the providential boost its 10th weekend brought in despite the newly released The Fantastic Four: First Steps stealing most of its screens, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning reached $592 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo. This pushed it past Quantum of Solace, the most forgetful of Craig’s 007 entries. The 2008 release had managed $589.5 million during its theatrical run, its box office shrinking from its predecessor, Casino Royale.

Interestingly, Quantum of Solace stands as the singular Daniel Craig Bond film The Final Reckoning could thrash at the worldwide box office. The M:I franchise’s newest achievement delineates more than just numerical superiority, as it strengthened that Cruise’s dedication to practical stunts and death-defying sequences continues to resonate with international audiences even in today’s crowded marketplace and franchise fatigue.

The Only Craig Bond Within Reach of Ethan Hunt

Quantum of Solace, the sophomore entry in Craig’s 5-film tenure, remains the weakest Bond outing in over two decades. The disappointing figures had effectuated due to its weak plot and critics and audiences’ reactions. Tied with Spectre, its meek Rotten Tomatoes score of 63% falls flat against not just Final Reckoning’s 80% but all the Ethan Hunt movies save for Mission: Impossible 2 (57%).

While The Final Reckoning’s victory over Quantum of Solace might seem modest, it represents a significant accomplishment considering the enduring popularity of the 007 brand across global markets. After all, it could not come close to any of Craig’s other four films.

Worldwide Box Office of Daniel Craig’s James Bond Films:

Skyfall — $1.108 Billion Spectre — $880.7 Million No Time to Die — $774.1 Million Casino Royale — $616.5 Million Quantum of Solace — $589.5 Million

Domestic Performance Reveals a Different Side to Ethan Hunt vs James Bond Face-Off

With nearly $197 million at the domestic box office, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning has virtually no chance of passing the $200 million milestone, yet it has still managed to outperform Quantum of Solace’s domestic collection of $168.3 million. Moreover, it has also outgrossed Casino Royale (167.4 million) and No Time to Die (160.9 million), while almost coming to a tie with Spectre ($200 million).

Given Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is an IMF agent, a fictional spin on the FBI and CIA, it is unassailable that American audiences remain particularly responsive to Cruise’s brand of high-octane entertainment.

