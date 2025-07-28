Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has nearly wrapped up its theatrical run worldwide, and the clock is ticking. The film, after more than two months in cinemas, is inches away from reaching the $600 million mark globally, but it is struggling to close the gap before landing on home video.

It recently managed to edge past its immediate predecessor, Dead Reckoning ($571m), but both films have faced uphill climbs at the box office. Originally planned as back-to-back chapters, they spent over five years in production after getting tangled in delays from the pandemic and industry strikes.

Mission: Impossible 8 Falls Short of Domestic Expectations

The Final Reckoning pulled in $196 million in North America but is unlikely to cross $200 million as per Box Office Mojo. With the movie now showing in only a few hundred theaters and its digital release looming, its domestic performance seems to have hit a wall. Overseas markets have added $395 million, taking the total to $591 million, but that still falls short of expectations for a film that cost around $400 million to make.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Summary

Domestic- $196 million

International – $395 million

Worldwide Collection- $591 million

For a proper breakeven, it needed to hit $800 million, which would have required it to outdo Fallout ($824m), the franchise’s highest-grossing entry to date, per Collider.

McQuarrie’s Direction Shows Signs of Strain in Final Installment

Paramount promoted this as the final chapter in a series Cruise has led for nearly 30 years. Half the entries have been helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, whose spontaneous directing style once brought freshness but now appears less effective.

While Dead Reckoning opened to good reviews but weak returns, The Final Reckoning received mixed reactions. It holds an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics noting its massive action and emotional finish, even if the storytelling split opinions.

The Final Reckoning Surpasses Several Big Titles But Misses Top-Tier Milestones

The film recently overtook box office totals of Will Smith’s Men in Black ($589m) and I Am Legend ($585m). It is also inching close to Casino Royale ($616m) but edged past Quantum of Solace ($589m), Daniel Craig’s early outings as Bond. If it manages to stretch to $600 million, it could come close to War of the Worlds, another Cruise-led blockbuster which wrapped its run at $603 million.

However, with little time left in theaters, audiences can still catch it on the big screen or wait for its digital arrival.

