After almost a year, Shahid Kapoor is back on the big screens. His latest outing is Deva, an action thriller co-starring Pooja Hegde. While many praised its climax, the film overall received mixed reviews. The first day has concluded at the Indian box office, and below is what the early trends suggest!

Advance Booking Collection

Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial was majorly dependent on word-of-mouth. Despite that, it showcased some really good growth in the last 24 hours and concluded its advance booking sales at 1.67 crores gross (excluding blocked seats).

Off to a decent start

As per the early trends, Deva has made box office collections in the range of 4.80-5.40 crores on its opening day. Shahid Kapoor starrer has began its journey on a good note. It has also gone way past the day 1 collections of 2022 sports drama, Jersey (4 crores). The action thriller facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. But everything is so far, so good.

Deva vas Bollywood Releases of 2025

Shahid Kapoor starrer is the fifth Bollywood release of 2025. Here’s how it has performed compared to the other releases on its opening day:

Sky Force: 15.30 crores

Deva: 4.80-5.40 crores (estimates)

Emergency: 3.11 crores

Fateh: 2.61 crores

Azaad: 1.50 crores

That’s another achievement unlocked as Deva has scored the second-highest opening of 2025 in Bollywood.

More about Deva

The action thriller is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who marks his directorial debut in the Hindi films. Pooja Hegde stars as the leading lady opposite Shahid Kapoor. The supporting cast also features Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait, Pravesh Rana among others.

Deva is produced by Zee Studios, Roy Kapur Films and co-produced by Malvika Khatri.

