Kubbra Sait Opens Up On Working Jisshu Sengupta In 'The Trial': "He Has This Childlike Fun Ability..."

Actress Kubbra Sait has talked about working with acclaimed actors such as Jisshu Sengupta and Sheeba Chadha in the upcoming Kajol-starrer ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’.

Kubbra has shared her experience working with her co actors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her experience working with Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait said: “The cast of The Trial are a great bunch of people, really wonderful. My first day of shooting was this face off scene with Jisshu and he’s so stoic, quiet, settled and centered and literally as the camera rolls at me, he goes and sits behind the monitor, you can hear him giggle. He has this childlike fun ability, which was amazing to deal with.”

Talking about her experience working with Sheeba Chadha , she added, “Sheeba Chadha is an incredible actor. Every time I had a scene with her and I worked with her, I went Oh, my God, ‘aapke charan kaha hain.’ She’s such a good actor, also Sheeba and I follow each other on Instagram. So, we’re in touch every day, that’s something that we do, come what may.”

“Ally – very interesting choice to play Vishal because of his energy, what he brings to the table, which is so different from anybody else we’ve seen. He lives out of the country in general. So, when he’s here, he brings that suave and that panache that he effervescently carries with himself so that was great.” added Kubbra Sait on working with Ally Khan. ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14

Must Read: Kusha Kapila Agreeing With Karan Johar On ‘S*xual Infidelity ls Not Infidelity’ In A Throwback Video Goes Viral Amidst Her Divorcing Zorawar Ahluwalia News, Fans Say “Aunty Inki Baaton Main Aakar Mumbai Uth Kar Aa Gayi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News