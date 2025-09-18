15 years after the Camp Rock franchise was said to have concluded with Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Disney has announced that a third film is in the works. The Jonas Brothers are returning as Connect 3 and will reprise their roles in the movie, which is set to air on Disney+ and Disney Channel.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas earned massive love and acclaim by starring in the Camp Rock franchise, and they are coming back after 15 years. Here’s what we know about the exciting upcoming film.

Camp Rock 3: Production Has Begun On Disney Film’s Sequel

The official Instagram page of The Jonas Brothers took to Instagram to share a video of Joe, Nick and Kevin, confirming that filming has begun. “Good morning campers,” the video was captioned. Nick, who recently celebrated his 33rd birthday also shared a post including on set pictures.

He captioned the photo dump, “Somehow my third time celebrating my birthday on the set of Camp Rock? 15, 17, and now the best one yet, 33 with my [heart emoji] @priyankachopra,” referring to his wife, global star Priyanka Chopra. Fans are set to dive back into the world of Camp Rock.

Production on the film started this week in Vancouver, and it will be released on Disney+ and Disney Channel. Nick, Joe, and Kevin are all set to return as the onscreen band Connect 3 from the previous films. They are executive-producing the movie with former co-star Demi Lovato.

Surprisingly, she has not been announced to be returning to star in the film and will only be involved in a production capacity. Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Demi’s character’s mother in the franchise, is returning to star in the film. The move will see Connect 3 heading back to Camp Rock.

Camp Rock 3: New Cast Members & More

Their goal will be to search for a new opening act for their reunion tour. The film will focus on a new generation of campers who will be fighting to win the spot. Nick will play Nate Gray, Joe will play Shane Gray, and Kevin will be seen as Jason Gray. Up next, Maria will be returning as Connie Torres.

Other cast members are Liamani Segura as Sage, Hudson Stone as Desi, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie, Ava Jean as Madison, and Sherry Cola as Lark. Veronica Rodriguez will direct this upcoming third film in the franchise.

Camp Rock is written by Eydie Faye. The Jonas Brothers are also coming back to Disney by starring in the upcoming Christmas flick, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. The film is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 14.

