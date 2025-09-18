Leonardo DiCaprio’s return to the big screen after two years proves successful once again following considerable time investment. As the review embargo for One Battle After Another lifted, widespread praise poured in at a velocious rate. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the production also reunites 21 Grams veterans Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, eliciting a constellation of Oscar nominations across everyone’s credentials.

In 2025, a year that has proven exceptionally kind to Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio has now secured another critical triumph comparable to their vampire drama Sinners. One Battle After Another has now successfully conquered critical opinion, precisely as industry murmurings suggested it would.

One Battle After Another Earns One Glorious Review After Another

At Rotten Tomatoes, One Battle After Another currently commands 97% approval after 63 reviews, with merely two critics refusing to grant positive verdicts. This certified fresh drama now surpasses Sinners (96%) as Hollywood’s most acclaimed mainstream release of 2025. These two Warner Bros. Pictures productions appear destined to compete directly against each other throughout the forthcoming Awards season.

Beyond simple binary assessments, individual reviews trend largely positive to near-perfect, including a perfect 10/10 from IGN. While Rotten Tomatoes no longer publishes aggregated ratings, the only significant indicator the platform had to provide, One Battle After Another, finds other methods to distinguish itself. Metacritic reports a score of 96 after 31 reviews, indicative of “universal acclaim.”

Is One Battle After Another Leonardo DiCaprio’s Highest-Rated Film On Rotten Tomatoes?

Leonardo DiCaprio operates as anything but a prolific actor, rigorously selecting scripts that merit his attention and artistic commitment. One Battle After Another’s approval, as Rotten Tomatoes defines it, has eclipsed the likes of Catch Me If You Can (96%), Killers of the Flower Moon (93%), The Departed (91%), and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (90%), becoming his most-liked venture.

OBAA’s metrics also triumph over James Cameron’s Titanic (88%) and Christopher Nolan’s Inception (87%), two productions so prominent that several pretentious voices in film criticism can’t help but be contrarian about immortalized legacies.

For Paul Thomas Anderson, this represents another career peak. Boogie Nights previously held his highest rating at 94%, followed by two Daniel Day-Lewis dramas, There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread, each at 91%, with Licorice Pizza achieving 90%. One Battle After Another marks Anderson’s third consecutive acclaimed drama following the latter films, though they suffered from depleted prominence, and general audiences largely ignored them at the box office.

One Battle After Another opens in theaters next Friday, September 26, 2025. Watch the trailer of the film here:

