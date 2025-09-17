Margot Robbie leads a new romantic fantasy called A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, sharing the screen with Colin Farrell as two strangers who meet at a wedding and end up traveling through time together, revisiting key moments from their pasts. The movie, directed by Kogonada and penned by Seth Reiss, also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kevin Kline, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Billy Magnussen, Brandon Perea, and Hamish Linklater.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Rotten Tomatoes Score

The film opens in theaters on September 19, yet early reviews have already shaped its debut reputation. On Rotten Tomatoes, it initially opened to a 57% score from critics based on 35 reviews, but now it has dropped to 52%, leaving its reception in the middle ground. The audience ratings will follow once it lands in cinemas on September 19, 2025.

The Movie’s Mixed Reviews Highlight Strengths & Weaknesses

The reactions lean in very different directions. Admirers point to its striking visuals, emotional themes, and tender moments carried by Margot Robbie and Farrell. Others are far less convinced, calling it overly sentimental, pretentious, and weighed down by a script that lacks spark. Some feel the romance never fully connects, while others dismiss it as quirky for the sake of quirkiness.

What a breathtaking view. 🤍 See Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in #ABigBoldBeautifulJourney – exclusively in theatres Thursday. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Rk9PnAh95C pic.twitter.com/eQLqVlab96 — A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (@BigBoldMovie) September 17, 2025

For Kogonada, the response marks a step down from his earlier acclaim. Columbus earned near-universal praise with a 96% rating, while After Yang followed with 89%. He wrote and directed both of these films. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, by contrast, gives the writing duties to Reiss and also comes with a far bigger budget, estimated at $150 million.

The Story Of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

The story follows Colin Farrell’s character, Dave, on his way to a wedding. A car rental encounter with Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge puts him behind the wheel of a 1994 Saturn, where he meets Robbie’s Sarah. What begins as a chance connection turns into a strange trip powered by the car’s mysterious GPS, leading the pair into a winding exploration of memory, love, and regret.

This weekend is crowded with new releases, including Him, a sports horror backed by Jordan Peele, the family sci-fi Xeno, Lily Singh’s comedy Doin’ It, and in limited release, The Lost Bus starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera. Still, all eyes are on Robbie and Farrell’s unusual time-traveling romance to see if audiences embrace it more warmly than critics.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Trailer

