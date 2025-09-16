The recently deceased Robert Redford has been one of Hollywood’s biggest icons since his rise to prominence in the 1960s. With the actor’s tragic passing at the age of 89, it’s worth looking back at Redford’s storied film career. Here are his top 5 movies, ranked by IMDB.

5. Jeremiah Johnson

Release date: December 21, 1972

Director: Sydney Pollack

IMDB rating: 7.6

Available on: Amazon Video (rent)

Plot: Jeremiah Johnson is a Western film that’s loosely based on the life of the real-life mountain man John Jeremiah Johnson, who made a living out in the wilderness back during the 19th century. Robert Redford plays the leading role of the titular Jeremiah Johnson, and the story follows his life as a mountain man who gets dragged into the vendetta of the Native American Crow tribe.

4. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (7.7/10)

Release date : April 4, 2014

: April 4, 2014 Directors: Joe and Anthony Russo

Joe and Anthony Russo IMDB rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Available on: Disney+ & JioHotstar

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was the second Marvel Cinematic Universe film to star Chris Evans as the titular Captain America, Steve Rogers. Finding himself in an unfamiliar modern era after his sacrifice during World War II, Steve has to grapple with the remnants of his World War II enemies, HYDRA, orchestrating an infiltration of S.H.I.E.L.D. Robert Redford plays Alexander Pierce, a high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. official who proves to be at the center of this conspiracy.

3. All The President’s Men

Release date: April 9, 1976

Directors: Alan J. Pakula

IMDB rating: 7.9

Available on: Amazon Prime Video (rent)

Plot: All the President’s Men is a political thriller based on the real-life Watergate scandal that disgraced former United States President Richard Nixon. The film stars Robert Redford as Bob Woodward, a journalist for the Washington Post who plays an instrumental role in uncovering the true depth of Nixon’s corruption while investigating a break-in at the Watergate complex.

2. Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (8.0/10)

Release date : September 24, 1969

: September 24, 1969 Director: George Roy Hill

George Roy Hill IMDB rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Available on: Rent on Apple TV

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid is a Western film loosely based on the story of the real-life outlaws Butch Cassidy (played by Paul Newman) and the “Sundance Kid” (played by Robert Redford). The film follows the two outlaws as they embark on a series of train robberies, only to run afoul of law enforcement, which causes them to plan an escape alongside Sundance’s girlfriend, Etta Place (played by Katherine Ross).

1. The Sting

Release date: December 25, 1973

Director: George Roy Hill

IMDB rating: 8.2

Available on: Amazon Prime Video (rent)

Plot: The Sting is a crime caper film that, just like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, features Robert Redford and Paul Newman in leading roles and shares the prior film’s director, George Roy Hill. The film stars Redford as Johnny Hooker, a conman trying to eke out a living during the Great Depression. However, one of his cons goes wrong, leading to the ruthless Doyle Lannigan (played by Robert Shaw) going after him and killing his friend, Luther Coleman. Hooker then seeks out his mentor, Henry Gondorff (played by Paul Newman) so that the two can craft a long con to ruin Lannigan.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Robert Redford Death: Oscar Winner & Sundance Founder Passes Away At 89 – All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News