The Fantastic Four: First Steps Digital Release Update

Marvel finally brought its First Family into the cinematic universe with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a film that expanded Phase 6 under Matt Shakman’s direction. The movie introduced Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the legendary heroes, closing the lineup of releases for 2025 after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. It marked the beginning of their journey in the MCU while setting up the path for Avengers: Doomsday, where the four will return in 2026.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates

After the movie’s theatrical run, beginning July 25, it is heading to digital for fans to purchase on September 23. A physical release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will follow on October 14. Collectors can also look forward to SteelBook and Amazon-exclusive editions that include a magnet-front variant cover, collectible cards, and even the first issue of a tie-in comic, per CBR.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Box Office Earnings and Critical Response

At the global box office, the film has earned $519 million, with $272.7 million from North America and $246.3 million internationally, per Box Office Mojo. Critically, it stands strong with an 87 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences have rated it even higher at 91 percent.

The Bonus Features On Home Release

The bonus content on the home release includes a gag reel, multiple featurettes, and a director’s commentary with Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani, offering insights into Easter eggs and cut ideas.

The extras add a playful side to the serious spectacle, showing moments like Ebon Moss-Bachrach spinning in his motion capture suit, Vanessa Kirby repeatedly walking through the same door, and Joseph Quinn’s many missteps on a staircase. Alongside the main cast, the film also featured Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man, Matthew Wood as H.E.R.B.I.E., and Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rosman.

What’s Next For The Fantastic Four In The MCU?

Now, with its strong performance, memorable cast, and connection to what comes next, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is more than a return, it is the beginning of Marvel’s next big chapter.

The digital release on September 23 and physical editions on October 14 give fans another way to experience the film before the heroes step into their next battle in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

